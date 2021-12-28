Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.57. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 402,561 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $41,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,963,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,375,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

