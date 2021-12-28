Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Sells $999,998.00 in Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AUD opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $363.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.66. Audacy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Audacy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Audacy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Audacy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUD shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.