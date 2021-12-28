Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Sells $999,998.00 in Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AUD opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $363.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.66. Audacy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $6.34.
Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUD shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
About Audacy
Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.