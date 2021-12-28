Auto Prop Reit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Separately, Desjardins cut Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

