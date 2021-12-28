Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,517 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.30 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.