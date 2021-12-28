Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,904,000 after acquiring an additional 241,773 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.