Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Down 6.3%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $208.83 and last traded at $209.15. 14,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,165,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

