Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $24,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Avista by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avista by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.