AXIS Token (AXIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,287.00

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and $24,287.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007110 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,306,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

