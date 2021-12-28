Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AYLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

AYLA opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.