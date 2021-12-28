Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after buying an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after buying an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $296.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $275.91 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.