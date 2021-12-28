Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post sales of $29.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $34.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.07 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 32,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 111,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

