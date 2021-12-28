Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post sales of $29.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.03 million to $34.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.07 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,287 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 32,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 111,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.