Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

BLDP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,406. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 782.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 121,221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 341.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 32,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

