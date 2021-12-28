Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 88.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,893 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

