Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 88,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 814,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,573,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 342,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,453,960. The company has a market cap of $367.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

