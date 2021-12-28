Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 98,504 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in KB Home were worth $43,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

