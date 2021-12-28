Bank of America Corp DE Buys 35,918 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $45,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

