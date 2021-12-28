Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,739 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $44,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.66. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.