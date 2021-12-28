Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of BKNIY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 1,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.2154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

