Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.44 ($3.29).

Several research firms have recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.23) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

LON BARC traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 187.44 ($2.52). The stock had a trading volume of 4,997,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,488,355. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.74. The stock has a market cap of £31.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($150,626.29).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

