Bbva USA Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 102,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

