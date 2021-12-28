Bbva USA Has $10.61 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bbva USA decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

HON opened at $206.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.