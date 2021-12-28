Bbva USA Has $15.23 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bbva USA cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,396 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 0.9% of Bbva USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bbva USA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $284.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day moving average of $297.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

