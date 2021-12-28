Bbva USA Sells 17,317 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bbva USA lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Bbva USA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bbva USA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $68,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 39,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

IWF opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

