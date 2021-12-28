Bbva USA Sells 643 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bbva USA lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $485.62 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $488.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.89 and its 200 day moving average is $396.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.