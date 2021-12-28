Bbva USA Sells 932 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $343.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.66. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $343.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

