BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

