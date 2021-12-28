Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,112,131 shares.The stock last traded at 2.28 and had previously closed at 2.44.

BODY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beachbody currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 7.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.57.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

