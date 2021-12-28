Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.62.

BECN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 7,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

