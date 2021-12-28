Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $14.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,947.20. 3,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,081. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,919.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,792.30. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

