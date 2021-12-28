Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.96. 11,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

