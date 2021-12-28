Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 62,246 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 97,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. 14,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

