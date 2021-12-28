Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.19. 13,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,378,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $391.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

