Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 25 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $438.82. 67,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,314. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $335.37 and a 12 month high of $438.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.04 and a 200 day moving average of $410.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.