Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 9,320 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.91% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $69,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.66. 160,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.35 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

