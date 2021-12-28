BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.36 Average PT from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 61.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

