Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

