Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,273,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,313 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,247,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 239.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

