Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

