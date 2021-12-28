Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,539,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $485.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $488.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.