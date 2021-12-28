Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 259,191 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 259,191 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -275.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

