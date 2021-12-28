Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,007 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,504,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

