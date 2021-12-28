Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after buying an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after buying an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after buying an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 237,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486,282. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.