Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 864 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 4.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 460.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

VAW traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,367. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $197.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.51.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

