BetterBetting (BETR) Market Cap Hits $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00211888 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

