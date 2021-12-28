B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $594.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report sales of $594.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $588.20 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 64.7% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,834. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

