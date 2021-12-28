Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) versus Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Critical Comparison

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.76%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Hong Kong and China Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.46 -$43.16 million $0.26 19.81 Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.23 $788.56 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hong Kong and China Gas beats Birchcliff Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

