Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.84

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.84 and traded as high as C$6.46. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 183,077 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.84.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

