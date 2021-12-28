Bitcoin SV Price Hits $122.27 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $140.86 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $122.27 or 0.00256272 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,711.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.88 or 0.00926140 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00024689 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003169 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,936,408 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

