BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

