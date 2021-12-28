BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 83,203 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $15.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

